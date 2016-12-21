The Haunted Pillar in Augusta topples...

The Haunted Pillar in Augusta topples after accident

Sunday Dec 18

AUGUSTA, GA - A vehicle accident overnight has destroyed the Haunted Pillar at 5th and Broad Street. The historical pillar has been a staple of Augusta for over 100 years.

