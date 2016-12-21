Sharon Jones Memorial to be Held Wedn...

Sharon Jones Memorial to be Held Wednesday at Clinton Hill Church

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: DNAinfo.com

The memorial for Jones, who died Nov. 18 after a prolonged struggle with pancreatic cancer, will take place at the Brown Memorial Baptist Church, 484 Washington Ave., at 6:30 p.m. Jones, who was born in Augusta, Georgia, moved to Brooklyn with her family in 1960 and grew up in Bedford-Stuyvesant, according to the New York Times . There will be two memorials for Sharon Jones - one in Brooklyn, NY and one in Augusta, GA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAinfo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Augusta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Niti B. Carlson MD. Evans Gynecology: Racism & ... Dec 22 Ms Mistaken 3
Gay teen hookup in Augusta GA Dec 21 Anonymous 1
Papa John's Pizza (Belair Rd in Evans GA): FOOD... Dec 21 P hutt 11
Excalibur Tattoos -Lousy & Unprofessional Tatto... Dec 21 John Lancashire 6
VERIZON cellphone companies continue to discrim... (May '16) Dec 20 Mr Teague 15
Gay teen for hookup Dec 20 Anonymous 3
why is the augusta chronicle so racist? (Nov '15) Dec 20 MacGregor 3
See all Augusta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Augusta Forum Now

Augusta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Augusta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Augusta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,801 • Total comments across all topics: 277,312,137

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC