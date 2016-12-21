See Sharon Jones & Dap-Kings' Touching 'Christmas' Video

Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings recapture the magic of classic stop-motion Christmas specials in their new video for "Please Come Home for Christmas." Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings recaptured the magic of classic stop-motion Christmas specials in their new video for "Please Come Home for Christmas," a track off the late singer's 2015 seasonal LP It's a Holiday Soul Party .

