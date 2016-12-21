PMZ Arranges $15M Loan for Georgia Pr...

PMZ Arranges $15M Loan for Georgia Property

Thursday Dec 8

"The borrower was looking to retire expensive recourse debt and preferred equity after an extensive renovation," said Michael Sonnabend, managing member at PMZ Realty Capital. The Partridge Inn is located in downtown Augusta, GA, which is less than two miles from Daniel Field Private Airport and 10 miles from Augusta Regional Airport.

