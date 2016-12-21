Pillar of the community struck down at the age of 138
Augusta, Georgia's Haunted Pillar , has been a downtown landmark since Broad Street's Old Lower Market was razed by a freak winter cyclone on February 8th, 1878, leaving just the pillar standing . Local legend holds the column to be cursed , bringing death to any who touch it.
