Morehouse General Hospital Welcomes New CEO, Interim CFO
Gary Kendrick, Interim CEO for Morehouse General Hospital, has announced that Derrick Frazier will join the management team as hospital CEO on Dec. 27, 2016. A new Interim CFO, Bill Storck, also recently joined the Morehouse staff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
