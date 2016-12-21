Morehouse General Hospital Welcomes N...

Morehouse General Hospital Welcomes New CEO, Interim CFO

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

Gary Kendrick, Interim CEO for Morehouse General Hospital, has announced that Derrick Frazier will join the management team as hospital CEO on Dec. 27, 2016. A new Interim CFO, Bill Storck, also recently joined the Morehouse staff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Augusta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Had Sex with the County Administrator (Feb '16) 9 hr Sam 27
Niti B. Carlson MD. Evans Gynecology: Racism & ... Dec 22 Ms Mistaken 3
Gay teen hookup in Augusta GA Dec 21 Anonymous 1
Papa John's Pizza (Belair Rd in Evans GA): FOOD... Dec 21 P hutt 11
Excalibur Tattoos -Lousy & Unprofessional Tatto... Dec 21 John Lancashire 6
VERIZON cellphone companies continue to discrim... (May '16) Dec 20 Mr Teague 15
Gay teen for hookup Dec 20 Anonymous 3
See all Augusta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Augusta Forum Now

Augusta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Augusta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Augusta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,163 • Total comments across all topics: 277,331,904

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC