Man Guilty in Utica Deadly Shooting Sentenced to Prison
He pleaded guilty to manslaughter for shooting 29-year-old Christopher Bush of Augusta, Georgia, to death on 1300 block of Brinkerhoff Avenue back in August. Access to most of our on-demand video clips is open to all users.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Augusta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Niti B. Carlson MD. Evans Gynecology: Racism & ...
|Dec 22
|Ms Mistaken
|3
|Gay teen hookup in Augusta GA
|Dec 21
|Anonymous
|1
|Papa John's Pizza (Belair Rd in Evans GA): FOOD...
|Dec 21
|P hutt
|11
|Excalibur Tattoos -Lousy & Unprofessional Tatto...
|Dec 21
|John Lancashire
|6
|VERIZON cellphone companies continue to discrim... (May '16)
|Dec 20
|Mr Teague
|15
|Gay teen for hookup
|Dec 20
|Anonymous
|3
|why is the augusta chronicle so racist? (Nov '15)
|Dec 20
|MacGregor
|3
Find what you want!
Search Augusta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC