Man Guilty in Utica Deadly Shooting Sentenced to Prison

Friday Dec 16 Read more: Your News Now

He pleaded guilty to manslaughter for shooting 29-year-old Christopher Bush of Augusta, Georgia, to death on 1300 block of Brinkerhoff Avenue back in August. Access to most of our on-demand video clips is open to all users.

