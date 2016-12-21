John Harrison is getting stronger eve...

John Harrison is getting stronger every single day, his parents say

Saturday Dec 17

John Harrison Doucet of Gulfport has been recovering from a Sept. 18 electrical shock accident that cost him his legs and one arm and burned much of his body.

