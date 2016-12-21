James Brown's daughter reflects on hi...

James Brown's daughter reflects on his legacy 10 years after his death

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

'He was a cultural icon': Ten years after The Godfather of Soul, James Brown, died, his daughter reflects on his legacy - as the fallout over his will continues to undermine his last wish Six years before he died, Brown left the bulk of his estimated $100million fortune to provide education for needy children Five years later, this move was overruled by the Supreme Court, which said it could deter others from leaving money to charity The Godfather of Soul. Mr Dynamite.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Augusta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Had Sex with the County Administrator (Feb '16) 9 hr Sam 27
Niti B. Carlson MD. Evans Gynecology: Racism & ... Dec 22 Ms Mistaken 3
Gay teen hookup in Augusta GA Dec 21 Anonymous 1
Papa John's Pizza (Belair Rd in Evans GA): FOOD... Dec 21 P hutt 11
Excalibur Tattoos -Lousy & Unprofessional Tatto... Dec 21 John Lancashire 6
VERIZON cellphone companies continue to discrim... (May '16) Dec 20 Mr Teague 15
Gay teen for hookup Dec 20 Anonymous 3
See all Augusta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Augusta Forum Now

Augusta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Augusta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Augusta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,163 • Total comments across all topics: 277,331,898

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC