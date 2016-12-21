Dun Deal Explains How Facebook Friend Request Led To False Imprisonment & $300K Settlement

After being falsely imprisoned for 10 days, Atlanta producer Dun Deal was awarded $300,000 in a settlement he reached with the City of Augusta, Georgia, where he was accused of a jewelry heist. Cunningham, who is best known for his work on Migos' smash hit "Hannah Montana" and Young Thug's "Stoner," was arrested and accused of stealing $80,000 worth of jewelry in Augusta, a crime of which he has now been cleared.

