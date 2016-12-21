Donations for Mayors' Motorcade to benefit East Central Regional Hospital
The Thomson Fire Department has held boot drives at the Thomson Walmart since October for the 2016 Mayor's Motorcade to support the East Central Regional Hospital. On Dec. 2, Thomson Mayor Kenneth Usry participated in the drive to accept donations.
