Blues on the bill at ANAF

Thursday Dec 22

Longtime blues player Wes Mackey will bring his own style to the ANAF Unit 284 in Steveston on Jan. 6.Photo submitted Longtime blues player Wes Mackey will bring his own style to the ANAF Unit 284 in Steveston on Jan. 6.Photo submitted Times have changed when Wes Mackey's first music gig in Augusta, Georgia about five decades ago paid him 50 cents and a chicken sandwich. The septuagenarian still belts out the blues and he'll be doing just that with his Back in Blue! show on Jan. 6 at the ANAF Unit 284 in Steveston.

