Blanchard Equipment Acquires Derrick Equipment
Blanchard Equipment, a John Deere dealership group based in Augusta, Ga., acquired Derrick Equipment, effective Nov. 28. The acquisition adds locations in Aiken, Newberry and Ridge Spring, S.C., and brings the dealerships total locations to 15. The other locations include: Dublin, Louisville, Statesboro, Swainsboro, Tennille and Wayensboro, Ga., and Clinton, Hampton, St. George, and St. Matthew, S.C. The dealership group's corporate headquarters is in Augusta.
