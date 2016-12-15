There are on the Salon story from Thursday Dec 15, titled America needs evangelicals in office: Can Esther's List get.... In it, Salon reports that:

My good friend and fellow conservative Demetrius Minor and I were often ripping our hair out during this tumultuous 2016 cycle. He is an African-American radio host, author and rising millennial political pundit who has dedicated his life to public service.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Salon.