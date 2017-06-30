US marks Independence Day with pomp, dazzle, hot dog contest
Americans are celebrating their country's birthday Tuesday with big-time fireworks, small-town parades and the quirky spectacle of competitive hot dog eating, marking a day of shared traditions in a nation that has grappled with divides this past year. In New York, throngs are expected to watch the annual Macy's fireworks blowout and the Nathan's Famous frankfurter-chomping contest on Coney Island on July Fourth.
