SummerCuse Day 38: Get a jump start on July 4 fun in Auburn
The Fourth of July is only one day, but in Central New York, Independence Day celebrations span from late June into early July. This wide range of celebrations is great news for fans of fireworks shows, such as tonight's show over Emerson Park in Auburn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Auburn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fred Welch - Pennelville
|Jun 23
|Marissa
|1
|da vargason is corrupt (Nov '06)
|Jun 16
|fred
|18
|Kiersten at JT&S Auto
|Jun 13
|Anon
|1
|Black Smoke
|Jun 11
|Flowerny
|1
|Inmate Graduates: Why give free college tuition... (Jun '12)
|Jun '17
|Cracker one percent
|12
|Rare 1860s photo of Harriet Tubman acquired by ...
|Apr '17
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|I Love You and I Miss You
|Mar '17
|Still Do
|1
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC