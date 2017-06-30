Auburn woman burned as boat catches fire on Cayuga Lake
An Auburn woman was burned Sunday evening when her boyfriend's boat caught fire at Beacon Bay Marina on Cayuga Lake, family and friends said. Patty Bruce and her boyfriend, Mike Vanhouten, were on the pontoon boat shortly before 6 p.m. when the fire started, according to Bruce's best friend Judy Cicora.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Auburn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fred Welch - Pennelville
|Jun 23
|Marissa
|1
|da vargason is corrupt (Nov '06)
|Jun 16
|fred
|18
|Kiersten at JT&S Auto
|Jun 13
|Anon
|1
|Black Smoke
|Jun 11
|Flowerny
|1
|Inmate Graduates: Why give free college tuition... (Jun '12)
|Jun '17
|Cracker one percent
|12
|Rare 1860s photo of Harriet Tubman acquired by ...
|Apr '17
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|I Love You and I Miss You
|Mar '17
|Still Do
|1
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC