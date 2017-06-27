Volunteers will decide how CNY spends $30 million to alleviate poverty
A committee assembled by Onondaga County is gearing up to award $30 million to community groups that come up with the best ideas for fighting poverty in Central New York. The newly formed committee, called the Alliance for Economic Inclusion, will include 24 members recruited from throughout the 5-county Central New York region.
