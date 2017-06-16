Serious Crash on Franklin Street Road...

Serious Crash on Franklin Street Road in Auburn

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: Your News Now

Details are still limited, but 911 dispatchers tell us two vehicles were involved, and two medevac helicopters are being sent to the scene. Most of our on-demand video clips are open to all users.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Auburn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
da vargason is corrupt (Nov '06) Jun 16 fred 18
Kiersten at JT&S Auto Jun 13 Anon 1
Black Smoke Jun 11 Flowerny 1
News Inmate Graduates: Why give free college tuition... (Jun '12) Jun 2 Cracker one percent 12
Looking for CLINE information May '17 MSCline 1
Carrol Equiptment May '17 Heavy Equiptment 1
Port Byron High Kids are Disgusting May '17 On The Outside Lo... 1
See all Auburn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Auburn Forum Now

Auburn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Auburn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Auburn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,328 • Total comments across all topics: 281,892,710

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC