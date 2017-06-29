Report: Widower of Jenna Hinman sentenced to 2 to 6 years in prison following parole violation
Brandon C. Hinman, the widower of Jenna Hinman, was sentenced to 2 to 6 years in prison for violating probation in connection to his admitted theft of money meant for his wife and twin daughters' care. “I'm not this monster that Cayuga County has made me out to be,” he said in court, according to the Auburn paper.
