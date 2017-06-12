New York's oldest drive-in movie thea...

New York's oldest drive-in movie theater will celebrate 70th birthday

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

In the late 1950s, there were over 4,000 drive-in movie theaters throughout the United States. Now, there are only about 300 left.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Auburn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
da vargason is corrupt (Nov '06) 15 hr fred 18
Kiersten at JT&S Auto Jun 13 Anon 1
Black Smoke Jun 11 Flowerny 1
News Inmate Graduates: Why give free college tuition... (Jun '12) Jun 2 Cracker one percent 12
Looking for CLINE information May '17 MSCline 1
Carrol Equiptment May '17 Heavy Equiptment 1
Port Byron High Kids are Disgusting May '17 On The Outside Lo... 1
See all Auburn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Auburn Forum Now

Auburn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Auburn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Cuba
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Auburn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,980 • Total comments across all topics: 281,821,227

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC