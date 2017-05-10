N.Y.-Based RV Dealer Set to Launch St...

N.Y.-Based RV Dealer Set to Launch Store in a Mall

The biggest empty store at the Fingerlakes Mall in Auburn, N.Y., will be filled with dozens of RVs when The Great Outdoors RV Superstore opens in the Aurelius shopping center's former Sears space. The mall will be the fourth location for The Great Outdoors, a 29-year-old company with locations in Fulton, East Syracuse and Brewerton.

