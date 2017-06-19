Join us in Auburn for Buccaneer Day |...

Join us in Auburn for Buccaneer Day | July 29th

All hands on deck for Buccaneer Day, July 29th ! This year Captain Meechum and his crew will be taking one of the most anticipated and highly-attended events of the summer to Auburn, NY ! The event kicks off with the Buccaneers taking over the town on State Street at 2! Then from 2pm to 5pm there will be activities for even the smallest privateer. From local vendors selling their goods, free pirate 'tattoos,' Captain Meechum's Pirate School, coloring contests, live music, and the 93Q Crew! Also, explore Downtown Auburn with your little pirates on a treasure hunt! Then 5-10 is Captain Meechum's Pub & Tavern Treasure Hunt with 95X and Rebel Radio.

