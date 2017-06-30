Escaped Cayuga Centers teens arrested for attempted robbery, police say
Two teens are each facing a felony charge after officials said they tried to rob a man Wednesday night, according to the Auburn Police Department. The teens -- a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy -- had slipped away from Cayuga Centers in Auburn that morning, police said.
Read more at The Post-Standard.
