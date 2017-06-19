Developer plans $12 million restorati...

Developer plans $12 million restoration of Auburn's Schine Theater

Friday Jun 16 Read more: The Post-Standard

The Auburn's Schine Theater has been sold to a developer who plans to restore it as a civic center. The Auburn Schine Theater, well-known because of its art deco architecture, turned 75 in September 2103.

