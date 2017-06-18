Cayuga County woman sent to Drug Cour...

Cayuga County woman sent to Drug Court for heroin possession

A Cayuga County woman appeared in Lewis County Court on Friday and was entered into Drug Court for possessing heroin. Melissa M. Bilinski, 28, Auburn, formerly of New Bremen, was arraigned on charges of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and first-degree promoting prison contraband and pleaded guilty to the charges.

