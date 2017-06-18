Cayuga County woman sent to Drug Court for heroin possession
A Cayuga County woman appeared in Lewis County Court on Friday and was entered into Drug Court for possessing heroin. Melissa M. Bilinski, 28, Auburn, formerly of New Bremen, was arraigned on charges of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and first-degree promoting prison contraband and pleaded guilty to the charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Auburn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|da vargason is corrupt (Nov '06)
|Fri
|fred
|18
|Kiersten at JT&S Auto
|Jun 13
|Anon
|1
|Black Smoke
|Jun 11
|Flowerny
|1
|Inmate Graduates: Why give free college tuition... (Jun '12)
|Jun 2
|Cracker one percent
|12
|Looking for CLINE information
|May '17
|MSCline
|1
|Carrol Equiptment
|May '17
|Heavy Equiptment
|1
|Port Byron High Kids are Disgusting
|May '17
|On The Outside Lo...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC