Cayuga County deputies looking for suspects who stole cash, chemicals from pool store
Cayuga County Sheriff's deputies are looking for the suspect, or suspects, who stole cash and chemicals from Syracuse Pool and Spa sometime between Sunday and Monday morning. Deputies were called to the pool store at 355 Grant Ave. in Auburn at 10:15 AM Monday after Syracuse Pool and Spa employees discovered someone had forced their way into the building stealing cash and property, including chemicals, said Det.
