Cayuga County deputies looking for su...

Cayuga County deputies looking for suspects who stole cash, chemicals from pool store

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Cayuga County Sheriff's deputies are looking for the suspect, or suspects, who stole cash and chemicals from Syracuse Pool and Spa sometime between Sunday and Monday morning. Deputies were called to the pool store at 355 Grant Ave. in Auburn at 10:15 AM Monday after Syracuse Pool and Spa employees discovered someone had forced their way into the building stealing cash and property, including chemicals, said Det.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Auburn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kiersten at JT&S Auto 2 hr Anon 1
Black Smoke Sun Flowerny 1
News Inmate Graduates: Why give free college tuition... (Jun '12) Jun 2 Cracker one percent 12
Looking for CLINE information May '17 MSCline 1
Carrol Equiptment May '17 Heavy Equiptment 1
Port Byron High Kids are Disgusting May '17 On The Outside Lo... 1
News Rare 1860s photo of Harriet Tubman acquired by ... Apr '17 Oh No You Di-nt 1
See all Auburn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Auburn Forum Now

Auburn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Auburn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Auburn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,100 • Total comments across all topics: 281,730,350

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC