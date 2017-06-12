Bid For Lansingville Fire Station Work Too High
The Lansing Fire Commissioners delayed acting on a bid to extend the equipment bay and replace the roof at Station 3 in Lansingville when the only bid received came in $96,000 higher than expected. Station 3 is the only one of the district's four fire stations that has yet to be updated.
