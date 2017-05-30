Auburn police looking for suspect who...

Auburn police looking for suspect who hit clerk, robbed cell phone store

Auburn police are looking for a man and a woman who robbed the Fast Track Wireless store early Monday afternoon. Police were called to the store at 8 South St. at 1:23 p.m. on a report that a couple had robbed the store taking several cell phones and damaging a display case.

