Auburn police arrest couple accused of hitting clerk, stealing cell phones
Auburn police have charged two people in connection with the robbery at the Fast Track Wireless earlier this month, during which one of the suspects punched a clerk. On Friday police arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection to the incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Auburn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fred Welch - Pennelville
|Jun 23
|Marissa
|1
|da vargason is corrupt (Nov '06)
|Jun 16
|fred
|18
|Kiersten at JT&S Auto
|Jun 13
|Anon
|1
|Black Smoke
|Jun 11
|Flowerny
|1
|Inmate Graduates: Why give free college tuition... (Jun '12)
|Jun 2
|Cracker one percent
|12
|Looking for CLINE information
|May '17
|MSCline
|1
|Rare 1860s photo of Harriet Tubman acquired by ...
|Apr '17
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC