Teen who ran away from Cayuga Centers found dead 170 miles away in western New York
A 17-year-old who ran away from the Cayuga Centers in Auburn last week was found dead this weekend nearly 170 miles away in Chautauqua County, authorities said. Destani Williams was pronounced dead Saturday at Brooks Memorial Hospital in Dunkirk, according to Chautauqua County officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Auburn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for CLINE information
|May 10
|MSCline
|1
|Carrol Equiptment
|May 8
|Heavy Equiptment
|1
|Port Byron High Kids are Disgusting
|May 5
|On The Outside Lo...
|1
|Rare 1860s photo of Harriet Tubman acquired by ...
|Apr '17
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|I Love You and I Miss You
|Mar '17
|Still Do
|1
|stephanie reed
|Feb '17
|looking
|1
|Alone at Hilton
|Jan '17
|Anon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC