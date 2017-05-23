Teen who ran away from Cayuga Centers...

Teen who ran away from Cayuga Centers found dead 170 miles away in western New York

A 17-year-old who ran away from the Cayuga Centers in Auburn last week was found dead this weekend nearly 170 miles away in Chautauqua County, authorities said. Destani Williams was pronounced dead Saturday at Brooks Memorial Hospital in Dunkirk, according to Chautauqua County officials.

