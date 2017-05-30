Teen who died in Dunkirk was reported...

Teen who died in Dunkirk was reportedly a runaway from Auburn

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 23 Read more: Observer

A teenager who died over the weekend in Brooks Memorial Hospital was reportedly a runaway from a facility 170 miles away. According to Dunkirk Police Chief David Ortolano, on Saturday, a teenager was taken to Brooks Memorial Hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Auburn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inmate Graduates: Why give free college tuition... (Jun '12) Fri Cracker one percent 12
Looking for CLINE information May 10 MSCline 1
Carrol Equiptment May 8 Heavy Equiptment 1
Port Byron High Kids are Disgusting May '17 On The Outside Lo... 1
News Rare 1860s photo of Harriet Tubman acquired by ... Apr '17 Oh No You Di-nt 1
I Love You and I Miss You Mar '17 Still Do 1
stephanie reed Feb '17 looking 1
See all Auburn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Auburn Forum Now

Auburn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Auburn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Auburn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,583 • Total comments across all topics: 281,531,889

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC