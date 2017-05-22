Roscoe NY Beer co-winner of craft bee...

Roscoe NY Beer co-winner of craft beer challenge

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: Times Herald-Record

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Roscoe NY Beer Co. and Brewery Ommegang from Cooperstown as the co-winners following a blind taste test Wednesday in Battery Park in Manhattan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Auburn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for CLINE information May 10 MSCline 1
Carrol Equiptment May 8 Heavy Equiptment 1
Port Byron High Kids are Disgusting May 5 On The Outside Lo... 1
News Rare 1860s photo of Harriet Tubman acquired by ... Apr '17 Oh No You Di-nt 1
I Love You and I Miss You Mar '17 Still Do 1
stephanie reed Feb '17 looking 1
Alone at Hilton Jan '17 Anon 1
See all Auburn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Auburn Forum Now

Auburn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Auburn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Auburn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,293 • Total comments across all topics: 281,209,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC