Puppy reportedly stolen from Cayuga County SPCA found safe, returned

Thursday May 4 Read more: The Post-Standard

A puppy that was reported stolen from a shelter in Cayuga County on Wednesday has been found safe and returned to the facility, police announced today. A 10-week-old pit bull puppy named Jed / "Little Jed" went missing some time Tuesday night.

