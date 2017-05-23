Power Flo Technologies to buy Auburn ...

Power Flo Technologies to buy Auburn Armature

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Post-Standard

Electrical equipment distributor Auburn Armature Inc. has filed for reorganization under Chapter 11 of U.S. Bankruptcy Law as part of a plan to sell the company's assets to Power-Flo Technologies, of New Hyde Park. The Auburn-based company, which sells and repair electric motors of all sizes, submitted the filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Auburn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for CLINE information May 10 MSCline 1
Carrol Equiptment May 8 Heavy Equiptment 1
Port Byron High Kids are Disgusting May 5 On The Outside Lo... 1
News Rare 1860s photo of Harriet Tubman acquired by ... Apr '17 Oh No You Di-nt 1
I Love You and I Miss You Mar '17 Still Do 1
stephanie reed Feb '17 looking 1
Alone at Hilton Jan '17 Anon 1
See all Auburn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Auburn Forum Now

Auburn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Auburn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Auburn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,015 • Total comments across all topics: 281,268,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC