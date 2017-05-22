Cops charge CNY man with stealing pitbull puppy from Finger Lakes SPCA

A Union Springs man was charged Tuesday with stealing "Lil Jed," a 10-week-old puppy from the Finger Lakes SPCA earlier this month. Auburn police charged William R. Butler, 38, with third-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny in connection with the May 2 burglary of the puppy from the SPCA on York Street.

