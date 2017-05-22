Aaron Galligan-Stierle to Star in PAR...

Aaron Galligan-Stierle to Star in PARADE at Finger Lakes Muscial Theatre Festival; Cast Announced

The Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival will produce Jason Robert Brown 's Tony Award winning musical drama, Parade this summer. The show runs July 5 through July 26 at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Auburn, N.Y.'s Emerson Park.

