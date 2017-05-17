32-foot wide Harriet Tubman mural in Auburn, NY
The artist Olek has covered vehicles and buildings in yarn. She has traveled all over the world installing public crocheted installations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Auburn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for CLINE information
|May 10
|MSCline
|1
|Carrol Equiptment
|May 8
|Heavy Equiptment
|1
|Port Byron High Kids are Disgusting
|May 5
|On The Outside Lo...
|1
|Rare 1860s photo of Harriet Tubman acquired by ...
|Apr '17
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|I Love You and I Miss You
|Mar '17
|Still Do
|1
|stephanie reed
|Feb '17
|looking
|1
|Alone at Hilton
|Jan '17
|Anon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC