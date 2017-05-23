2 upstate NY breweries share title in...

2 upstate NY breweries share title in Craft Beer Challenge

Thursday May 18 Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday evening that Brewery Ommegang outside Cooperstown and the Roscoe Beer Co. in Sullivan County tied for first place after a blind taste test held in Manhattan.

