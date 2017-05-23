2 upstate NY breweries share title in Craft Beer Challenge
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday evening that Brewery Ommegang outside Cooperstown and the Roscoe Beer Co. in Sullivan County tied for first place after a blind taste test held in Manhattan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Auburn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for CLINE information
|May 10
|MSCline
|1
|Carrol Equiptment
|May 8
|Heavy Equiptment
|1
|Port Byron High Kids are Disgusting
|May 5
|On The Outside Lo...
|1
|Rare 1860s photo of Harriet Tubman acquired by ...
|Apr '17
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|I Love You and I Miss You
|Mar '17
|Still Do
|1
|stephanie reed
|Feb '17
|looking
|1
|Alone at Hilton
|Jan '17
|Anon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC