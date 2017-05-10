10 drive-in movie theaters to visit in and around Central New York

Sure, the sound system at the local megaplex probably sounds better than your car radio and you're not going to find the latest release in 3-D, but where else can you snuggle up with a blanket in the bed of a pickup truck and watch a double- or triple-feature for less than the cost of one movie at most traditional theaters? Here's a look at the drive-in movie theaters in Central New York, as well as a few that are not too far away. Location: 1064 Clark Street Road, Auburn, N.Y. Showings : Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.