Woman's body recovered from Owasco River in city of Auburn
A woman's body was pulled from the Owasco River Sunday night, about an hour after someone reported her in the water, Auburn Assistant Fire Chief Bill DiFabio said. Someone called 911 around 7 p.m. to report a person in the water off the North Division Street bridge in the city of Auburn, he said.
Auburn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I Love You and I Miss You
|Mar 30
|Still Do
|1
|tina olmsteads a thief and a home wrecker
|Mar 21
|gross
|4
|Trump budget would slash $300,000 from Meals on...
|Mar 18
|Truth
|1
|stephanie reed
|Feb '17
|looking
|1
|Alone at Hilton
|Jan '17
|Anon
|1
|Auburn Loves Congressman Mike Arcuri? (Jun '10)
|Dec '16
|Good fella
|4
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|reasonvoice
|27
