Wegmans to give away prom gowns in Auburn
Wegmans employees have collected 55 prom dresses to be given out next week to Auburn High School students who can't afford to buy a dress to wear to the junior or senior prom. "We never anticipated it would go this well," said Angel LaTray, a human resource representative, who was recently transferred from Auburn to the DeWitt store.
