U.S. Dairy Industry Appeals to Trump as Canada Curbs Purchases

51 min ago

The U.S. dairy industry is appealing to President Donald Trump for help after Canadian companies halted some imports, exacerbating a glut of milk on the American side of the border and forcing one of the country's biggest butter producers to scrap supply contracts with farmers. Some U.S. dairy companies say that in the past week, they've lost all their Canadian sales of ultrafiltered milk, a concentrated ingredient used to boost protein content in cheese and yogurt.

