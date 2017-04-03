U.S. Dairy Industry Appeals to Trump as Canada Curbs Purchases
The U.S. dairy industry is appealing to President Donald Trump for help after Canadian companies halted some imports, exacerbating a glut of milk on the American side of the border and forcing one of the country's biggest butter producers to scrap supply contracts with farmers. Some U.S. dairy companies say that in the past week, they've lost all their Canadian sales of ultrafiltered milk, a concentrated ingredient used to boost protein content in cheese and yogurt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Auburn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rare 1860s photo of Harriet Tubman acquired by ...
|Tue
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|I Love You and I Miss You
|Mar 30
|Still Do
|1
|tina olmsteads a thief and a home wrecker
|Mar 21
|gross
|4
|Trump budget would slash $300,000 from Meals on...
|Mar 18
|Truth
|1
|stephanie reed
|Feb '17
|looking
|1
|Alone at Hilton
|Jan '17
|Anon
|1
|Auburn Loves Congressman Mike Arcuri? (Jun '10)
|Dec '16
|Good fella
|4
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC