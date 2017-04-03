Temporary NY state budget funds Syrac...

Temporary NY state budget funds Syracuse airport, Owasco Lake upgrades

Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: The Post-Standard

The temporary state budget approved by state lawmakers yesterday has given the go-ahead to two Central New York projects. The first is nearly $36 million to the Syracuse Hancock International Airport, which is beginning a renovation.

