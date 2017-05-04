Road rage killer William LeVea seeks ...

Road rage killer William LeVea seeks parole for the 5th time

Thursday Apr 27 Read more: The Post-Standard

William Levea leaves Cayuga County Court on March 2, 2011 after being sentenced to a 6-18 years in prison by Judge Thomas Leone for causing the death of 41 year-old Christopher Spack of Camillus in a road rage accident. The 80 year-old Fulton man had pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and DWI in the Nov. 20, 2009 crash.

