Rare 1860s photo of Harriet Tubman acquired by Library of Congress, Smithsonian

An album containing a previously unrecorded photo of abolitionist Harriet Tubman has been acquired by the Library of Congress and the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture. The lot was sold for $161,000, according to Swann Galleries , and the purchase was announced in a statement Friday.

