Owner puts Central New York mall with Bass Pro Shops up for sale for $7 million
The owner of the Fingerlakes Mall located just outside of Auburn has put the property up for sale for $7 million, $20 million less than he paid for it nearly 11 years ago. Commercial real estate firm Eastern Consolidated has listed the mall at 1579 Clark Street Road in Aurelius for sale for $7 million.
