Gov. Cuomo signs $2.5 billion clean water bill in Auburn
Governor Andrew Cuomo Wednesday morning signed the $2.5 billion Clean Water Infrastructure Improvement Act before 100 people on the shores of Owasco Lake, which has been plagued by toxic algae blooms. The bill was welcomed by officials from the City of Auburn and the Town of Owasco, which will receive $2 million from the bill to improve their water treatment plants.
