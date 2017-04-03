Cayuga Co. DA: Special prosecutor to ...

Cayuga Co. DA: Special prosecutor to handle Auburn deputy police chief's DWI

The Cayuga County district attorney will ask for a special prosecutor to handle the case of Roger Anthony, an Auburn deputy police chief charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated after a minor crash early Saturday morning. Anthony, 44, has been suspended without pay following the 2 a.m. crash of his personal vehicle in the town of Aurelius, said Auburn City Manager Jeff Dygert said at a news conference Monday.

