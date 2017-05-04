Auburn inmate who wanted to frame off...

Auburn inmate who wanted to frame officers for weapon found guilty, DA says

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 30 Read more: The Post-Standard

An Auburn inmate wanted to frame a corrections officer after a homemade weapon was found in his pocket, according to the district attorney's office. Corrections officers found a sharpened piece of plexiglass with a cloth handle in Cobb's pocket in August 2015, said Jon Budelmann, Cayuga County district attorney.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Auburn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Port Byron High Kids are Disgusting Fri On The Outside Lo... 1
News Rare 1860s photo of Harriet Tubman acquired by ... Apr '17 Oh No You Di-nt 1
I Love You and I Miss You Mar '17 Still Do 1
stephanie reed Feb '17 looking 1
Alone at Hilton Jan '17 Anon 1
Auburn Loves Congressman Mike Arcuri? (Jun '10) Dec '16 Good fella 4
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Nov '16 reasonvoice 27
See all Auburn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Auburn Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lakeshore Flood Warning for Cayuga County was issued at May 07 at 6:23PM EDT

Auburn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Auburn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Auburn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,061 • Total comments across all topics: 280,844,715

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC