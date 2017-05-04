Auburn inmate who wanted to frame officers for weapon found guilty, DA says
An Auburn inmate wanted to frame a corrections officer after a homemade weapon was found in his pocket, according to the district attorney's office. Corrections officers found a sharpened piece of plexiglass with a cloth handle in Cobb's pocket in August 2015, said Jon Budelmann, Cayuga County district attorney.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Auburn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Port Byron High Kids are Disgusting
|Fri
|On The Outside Lo...
|1
|Rare 1860s photo of Harriet Tubman acquired by ...
|Apr '17
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|I Love You and I Miss You
|Mar '17
|Still Do
|1
|stephanie reed
|Feb '17
|looking
|1
|Alone at Hilton
|Jan '17
|Anon
|1
|Auburn Loves Congressman Mike Arcuri? (Jun '10)
|Dec '16
|Good fella
|4
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|reasonvoice
|27
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC